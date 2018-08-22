Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are traffic delays on the M6 in Cheshire this morning (Wednesday, August 22) following a multi-vehicle collision.

One lane is closed on the southbound carriageway at J19 near Tabley as emergency services deal with a collision which is believed to involve three vehicles.

North West Motorway Police are on the scene with a recovery crew and drivers are warned to approach with care and allow extra journey time as there are likely to be long delays.

Meanwhile another lane is closed on the northbound carriageway between J20 M56 J9 for the Lymm interchange and J21 A57 Manchester Road at Woolston due to emergency bridge repairs. This is also causing disruption.