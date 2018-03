Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A collision on the A55 near Northop is causing three mile traffic queues that could have a knock on effect on Chester drivers

Our sister paper the Daily Post reports that the westbound carriageway is partially blocked between J33B Ewloe and J33A for Northop Hall East, causing tailbacks back along the A494 to Aston Hill near The Plough Inn.

Police traffic officers are currently on the scene clearing debris and moving vehicles but have warned that the delays could last for 'some time'.