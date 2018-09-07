Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A house fire in Runcorn is currently being tackled by Cheshire Fire and Rescue firefighters.

Firefighters were called to Handforth Lane at 4.09pm today (Friday, September 7) following reports of a fire at a mid-terraced three floor house.

On arrival crews discovered a fire on the ground floor of the property that had spread to the first floor.

The fire has caused extensive damage to the ground floor and the first and second floor windows have also been severely damaged.

Everyone person is accounted for although three casualities have been taken to hospital for precautionary checks following smoke inhalation.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue report the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental at this stage.

Firefighters are continuing to damp down the property.

