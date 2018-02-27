Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Youngsters at three primary schools have gained a superstar sports ambassador.

Former England rugby international Phil Greening has teamed up with pupils attending schools run by the Chester-based North West Academies Trust.

The 42-year-old, who also played for the British & Irish Lions during his career, has become the trust’s new sports ambassador.

Children at St Martin’s Academy in Chester, Delamere Academy near Northwich and Oak View Academy at Winsford will benefit from the star’s drive to boost the benefits of healthy eating and an active lifestyle.

Phil, who earned 24 England caps, said: “I’m delighted and honoured to be sports ambassador for the schools. I want to help children get active, understand the importance of nutrition and what you get from sporting activities.”

Phil has built up a wealth of coaching experience since retiring from the game in 2005 including work with the Wasps and London Welsh rugby union teams, the Scottish Rugby Union and the USA Olympic committee.

Now a family man he is dad to Delamere C of E Academy pupils Oliver, Fynlay and Lucca and has opened a state-of-the-art fitness centre at Chester Rugby Club which will offer inter-academy sports and fitness events.

“Setting challenges and rewarding hard work is a great way to motivate children,” Phil believes. “We make it fun and they love it.”

Steve Docking, chief executive officer at the trust, said: “We are very proud that Phil has agreed to be our sports ambassador and excited at the positive impact we are certain he will make.”

He added: “We work hard to make sure children don’t spend their days just sitting at a desk. Phil will be the perfect role model for our pupils.”