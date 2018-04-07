Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A top government minister has heaped high praise on three Cheshire schools.

Chester -based North West Academies Trust runs St Martin’s Academy in Chester, The Delamere CE Academy near Northwich, and Oak View Academy at Winsford.

And their dedication to achieving great results by offering children a diverse and exciting curriculum has paid off again.

Delamere has been ranked in the country’s top 1% for attainment in reading and maths, Oak View is in the top 2% for progress between Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2, and St Martin’s rates in the top 3% of schools after scoring 100% in their phonics tests.

Now the primary schools have received the thumbs up from Nick Gibb MP, Minister of State for School Standards.

He wrote to St Martin’s, Delamere and Oak View to say: “Thank you for your hard work and professionalism in producing such high standards and congratulations again to you and your staff for all you have achieved.”

The three schools form part of NWAT, which has overseen dramatic transformations at Oak View, which was once ranked second worst primary in the country and Delamere, which was listed for closure in 2007 but is now hailed as one of the top ten non-fee paying schools in the country.

This is alongside the success at St Martin’s, which was opened in 2013 as a brand new free school and was rated outstanding in all areas after just 18 months.

These latest results, and the subsequent endorsement from Gibb, are another boost to the schools.

Steve Docking, CEO of NWAT, said: “It is unheard of for three schools within the same trust to receive this type of recognition and we’re very proud of everybody involved.

“Without the commitment to our schools from children and parents, the vision of trustees and the enormous dedication of all our staff, this kind of achievement would not be possible.”