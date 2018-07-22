Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three of Cheshire’s Gardens of Distinction have scooped prestigious medals at this year’s RHS Tatton Show.

Arley Hall and Gardens is a Gold medallist and Port Sunlight Village Trust and Bluebell Cottage Gardens and Nursery received Silver awards for their spectacular gardens.

Port Sunlight Village Trust is a first-time exhibitor at the show.

This year, Cheshire’s Gardens of Distinction are represented by four gardens: Adlington Hall (Macclesfield); Arley Hall and Gardens (Northwich), Bluebell Cottage Garden and Nursery (Warrington); Port Sunlight Village Trust (Wirral) and separately by Reaseheath College.

Cheshire’s Gardens of Distinction is a group of 20 of Cheshire’s top gardens that aims to raise awareness of the diversity of the county’s horticulture.

The four gardens have chosen a variety of different themes to cleverly and colourfully transform their plots.

Many have incorporated features from their own garden that can be replicated into an ordinary-sized garden.

(Image: Joe Wainwright)

For instance, Adlington Hall’s stunning bee-loving garden incorporates a ‘bee and bug hotel’ crafted from the hall’s trees; Arley Hall has captured the charm of its garden with its double herbaceous border; Port Sunlight has included formal and naturalistic planting and Bluebell Cottage has encouraged gardeners not to cut back plants in autumn to give autumn structure and seeds for the birds.

James Youd, gardener at Arley Hall and designer of the RHS garden, said: “I am utterly delighted that the hard work of the Arley team has been rewarded with this gold medal.

“It’s great that the Gardens of Distinction have won other medals too.

“We are a close-knit group with a great sense of camaraderie and this makes all the wins very special.”

Chair of Cheshire’s Gardens of Distinction, Sam Youd, said: “This is a completely fantastic result especially in a challenging year for all gardeners because of the weather. I think visitors will love what our gardeners have created for this year’s show.”

Lord Ashbrook, whose family home is Arley Hall, said: ”The show garden is an outstanding recreation in miniature of Arley Hall’s gardens, combining yew hedges and an herbaceous border with other characteristics that really capture the charm of Arley.

(Image: Andrew Pratt)

“I am extremely proud of the achievement of the designer James Youd and everyone else who has worked so hard to make this garden such a success.

“My family and I hope that visitors will be inspired to visit Arley Hall and enjoy the beauties of its gardens on a larger scale.”

Katrina Michel, CEO of Marketing Cheshire, said: “This is a well-deserved triumph for Cheshire’s Gardens of Distinction and a great reflection of the quality of the county’s horticulture.

“The Gardens of Distinction represent a wide range of spectacular gardens ranging from stately homes like Arley, Tatton Park and Lyme Park to the winter gardens at Dunham Massey, secret gardens and Ness Botantic Gardens.

“We look forward to continue working together to promoting these unique and special gardens.”