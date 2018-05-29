Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 35,000 visitors made their way to Chester Zoo for the bank holiday weekend.

The zoo has issued the first images of visitors enjoying a series of specially commissioned artworks and events at the launch of its Wild Worlds gardens festival.

A series of outdoor creations have transformed many of the zoo’s garden spaces – from a botanist’s lab to oversized talking chairs and a dormouse garden.

Running until September 30 – comprising interactive installations on public display for the first time – the event has been created to inspire a connection between people and wildlife, gardens and science.

World class science and education programmes are at the heart of the zoo’s fight to prevent extinction.

It is hoped that the unique new Wild Worlds festival will inspire more than 800,000 visitors over the summer – through exhibits that are fun, interactive and unique.

The Wild Worlds festival is free with normal zoo admission.

Zoo tickets can be purchased in advance via www.chesterzoo.org .