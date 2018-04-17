Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the oldest stores in Chester is about to close its doors for good - and customers have been queuing in their droves to get their hands on some half price bargains.

When Lowe & Sons jewellers on Bridge Street Row announced earlier this month that they were closing after 248 years in the city, there was an outpouring of dismay from the public, many of whom described the store as 'a Chester institution'.

But the closure meant that all stock had to go, and a huge 50% sale held on Saturday (April 14) attracted so many customers that a cordon had to be put in place as people queued onto the street below throughout the weekend.

Richard Hogben, managing director at Lowe & Sons, said: "It’s a testament to the reputation of Lowe & Sons that people have turned out in such numbers. We look forward to welcoming customers old and new over the coming weeks."

The jewellers will remain open for as long as stock lasts, with 50% off every product, including engagement rings, diamond jewellery, earrings, bracelets, pendants, pearls, coloured stones and silverware.

That means there's still time to pick up some bargains before the shutters go down on the final day of trading at one of Chester's most historic shops.