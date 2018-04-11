Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A third appeal has been launched in a last ditch attempt to gain retrospective consent for a controversial dormer on a house in Handbridge .

Homeowners Andy and Debbie Dear had been looking forward to living in their dream Victorian terraced home in Overleigh Road but wanted to create more space.

Their consultant at the time claimed the rear dormer got built based on a misunderstanding that planning permission wasn’t required.

But the property, which dates from 1884, is within a conservation area and covered by an Article 4 Direction meaning planning consent is required even for minor changes.

Three designs, including the latest ‘cat slide’ style dormer, have so far been refused by Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) following retrospective applications. However, skylights on the front-facing roof were allowed on appeal.

The council website reveals Mr Dear launched the third appeal in February with a decision awaited.

Fiona Hore, CWaC’s senior manager, planning and strategic transport, said in the last refusal notice: “The proposed ‘cat slide’ dormer would, by reason of its design and siting, be out of keeping with the character of the existing dwelling and the row of terraced dwellings.

“As a result, the proposed development would detract from both the character of the original dwellings and the regularity and uniformity of the roofline, and although it would cause less than significant harm to that of the designated heritage asset, the harm is not outweighed by any public benefits.”

The long-running saga of the dormer has sparked a heated debate among the public with both supporters and detractors.