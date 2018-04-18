Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The warm weather has finally arrived – but a Chester -based water company is calling on people to be water savvy.

Dee Valley Water is offering advice on how to look after your garden without wasting water.

Water efficiency manager Doug Clarke said: “We all want to keep our gardens looking their best and now is the time that people will be planting bedding plants and seedlings.

“These can take a lot of watering in, and the biggest temptation is to get the hosepipe or sprinkler out and leave it running.

“But this can use as much as 1,000 litres of drinking water in just one hour.

“To put it in perspective, that’s more water than a family of four would normally use in a whole day!

“We’re also urging gardeners not to worry about the health of their lawns just yet – in fact, watering established lawns is not only unnecessary, but can cause many common lawn problems.

“Watering encourages shallow rooting, which in turn means the lawn is more at risk in dry conditions.

“So once you start watering, you can’t stop.

“When we do get a shower or two, and no doubt we will – the warm weather never seems to last long – that’s probably all your garden needs.

“And it’s also the perfect time to collect April showers in a water butt, that way you can keep the garden watered without using water from the tap, and save money too!”

Dee Valley Water has never had a hosepipe ban and while the company is confident it has enough water to meet demand, it’s still encouraging customers to save what they can.

Doug continues: “Our reservoirs and other water sources are in a healthy position and looking good for the summer ahead, despite the rainfall over the winter being less than average.

“Now, we’re asking our customers not to be complacent and to think about being ‘water wise’ in whatever they do. If there’s even a chance that it’s going to be a long dry summer, then we need to get into good habits now.”

For tips, advice and some products that could help you save water visit deevalleywater.co.uk.