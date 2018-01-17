Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thieves have stolen cash from a Chester pub only two months after it reopened following a devastating fire.

The Rake and Pikel in Huntington was gutted by flames last April and remained shut until November when it reopened to the public under new management after a full refurbishment.

But sometime between 7pm and 9pm on Wednesday, January 3, thieves forced their way into the pub's upstairs office through a window, and stole cash before fleeing the scene.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with any information should contact DC Keith Campbell on 101 quoting incident number 896 of January 3.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.