Detectives have launched an investigation after offenders targeted a cash machine at Weaverham in the early hours.

Unknown offenders forced entry into Weaverham Post Office on Lime Avenue by smashing a window at the front of the store about 3.30am today (Tuesday, April 3).

Once inside the premises they targeted the cash machine, stealing an undisclosed amount of cash, before fleeing the store.

Sergeant Daniel Haddock, from Northwich Local Policing Unit, said: “Investigations in relation to this incident are on-going and we are currently following a number of lines of enquiry, including speaking to local residents and forensics.

“As part of the investigation I’m keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and believes that they may have witnessed anything suspicious.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number IML26241. Information can also be passed anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.