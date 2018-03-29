Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cash and jewellery were stolen from a house in Chester yesterday (Wednesday, March 28).

The incident happened between 2.30pm and 3.45pm at a property on Hoole Lane, Hoole while the homeowners were out.

Detective Sergeant Nick Henderson from Cheshire police said: “Burglary is a serious crime in which people are targeted at a place they should feel safe – their own home.

“Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we urge anyone who witnessed the burglary or saw anything suspicious on or near Hoole Lane around that time to call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 21784, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 .”