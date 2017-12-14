Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Icy conditions across Chester and Ellesmere Port are forecast to last until at least the end of this week.

The Met Office had previously issued a yellow weather warning for ice up until 11am today (Thursday), but this has now been extended until 11am on Friday.

The latest ice warning covers most of the country and a Met Office spokesperson said ice will be a hazard once again during this period.

"This will happen as heavy showers of rain, hail, sleet & snow alternate with clearer periods, allowing temperatures to dip sharply," they said.

"Icy stretches are likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths with some slippery surfaces likely. There may also be travel disruption from ice or snow in some places."