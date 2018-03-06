Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester-based soap Hollyoaks is looking for a trainee camera assistant to join the team in an 'exciting' opportunity.

The successful candidate will be at the required standard of a 2nd Camera Assistant, responsible for the maintenance and assembly of all camera equipment and will work closely with the camera Assistants and operators.

Good communication and interpersonal skills are essential for the Liverpool-based role, as it will require working closely with a wide variety of people.

The successful candidate will possess the following knowledge, skills & experience:



Media related degree or NVQ level 3 (or higher) would be preferable



Familiarity with HD Camera Functions & Operations and the ability to accurately judge distances



Experience of working within in a television environment



Strong attention to detail

Ability to work as part of a teamKnowledge and awareness of the requirements of relevant health and safety legislation and proceduresManual Handling CertificationFull clean driving licence