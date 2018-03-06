Chester-based soap Hollyoaks is looking for a trainee camera assistant to join the team in an 'exciting' opportunity.
The successful candidate will be at the required standard of a 2nd Camera Assistant, responsible for the maintenance and assembly of all camera equipment and will work closely with the camera Assistants and operators.
Good communication and interpersonal skills are essential for the Liverpool-based role, as it will require working closely with a wide variety of people.
The successful candidate will possess the following knowledge, skills & experience:
Media related degree or NVQ level 3 (or higher) would be preferable
Familiarity with HD Camera Functions & Operations and the ability to accurately judge distances
Experience of working within in a television environment
Strong attention to detail
Ability to work as part of a team
Knowledge and awareness of the requirements of relevant health and safety legislation and procedures
Manual Handling Certification
Full clean driving licence