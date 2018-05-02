Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to question in relation to the theft of a computer tablet.

The device is believed to have been taken at about midday on Sunday, April 22, from the Foregate Street branch of McDonald’s in Chester city centre .

Police Constable James Wright, of Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “Enquiries in relation to this incident are ongoing and as part of my investigation I’m keen to speak to the man featured in the CCTV image as I believe that he may hold vital information in relation to the investigation. I urge the man, or anyone who recognises him, to contact the team here at Chester on 101.”

Anyone with information in relation to the incidents, or anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image, is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 57496. Details can also be passed anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.