The family of one of the finalist’s of BBC's The Voice who comes from Chester has been left devastated after their 35 sheep were stolen - leaving just one lone lamb crying in the field for its mother.

As Emily Burnett - one half of operatic duo Belle Voci - was shown celebrating making it into next Saturday’s live final, her family were grieving the loss of their flock of Bleu du Maine - a French breed of sheep - which had been nicked from a field they rent near Rossett.

In total, 15 ewes along with their 20 lambs were rustled during the raid on the night of March 30.

Emily’s mum Sarah Burnett said: “Yes it’s true my sheep have been stolen, it’s so sad.

“Ten years of breeding gone, some of those blood lines are now completely lost.

“But there is so much going on at the moment with my daughter being on The Voice so there is no time to freak out.”

She continued: “They were stolen from a field we rent from Rossett, near Wrexham. Our friend who helps us went to check on them.

“She came across a sad scene where there was just one little lamb left crying for its mother - that will stay with him forever.”

Mrs Burnett, who farms another 315 sheep, continued: “I haven’t really slept for the last 43 hours with everything, but at least the girls have made it to the finals of The Voice.

“I’m so proud.

“I didn’t want Emily to know about the sheep as I didn’t want to upset her.

“But somehow she found out and an hour before she was going on stage she rang me up asking what had happened saying the sheep were more important than her performance!

“She loves being on the farm and just last week she chased a little lamb that had escaped and carried it back to the farm in her arms.”

Mrs Burnett says her daughter has wanted to be a singer since the age of eight.

She met her singing partner Sophie Rohan when they both 22 and worked in a pub in Cheshire.

They say that chef Emily was dicing an onion one day while singing when waitress Sophie came in and suggested they sing together sometime.

The duo, who hail from Chester, sang Flower Duet by Leo Delibes in their Blind Audition and made it onto Jennifer Hudson’s team.

“Jennifer Hudson is how you see her on the show, very warm, funny and personable, as is Olly Murs, and Tom Jones is a sweetie,” said Mrs Burnett.

“They never, ever thought they would make it all the way to the finals as they sing classical music.

“But I think whatever happens they will have a career in music.”

If you have any information regarding the stolen sheep please phone 101 quoting police incident number W040233.