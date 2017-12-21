Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Hospice of the Good Shepherd in Backford has issued a hearty thank you to all its supporters.

In a statement, it said:

“To everyone in our local community…

….who has donated, run marathons, climbed mountains, baked cakes, raced cars, or bikes, or walked. To people who have given their change in a Hospice collection bucket or popped in to hand over a cheque. To Sunset Memory Walkers and Santa Dash Runners, shoppers and raffle ticket buyers. To carers, to doctors and nurses, to volunteers who give up their time to care for people facing a life-limiting illness:

We just wanted to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, from everyone at the Hospice of the Good Shepherd. We simply couldn’t do what we do without your support. And we also wanted to say a very BIG thank you.

Here at the Hospice, we care for people affected by a life-limiting illnesses living in Chester, West Cheshire and Deeside. Many were family members and loved ones, who used our Bereavement Counselling Service. Some we still see, out in the local community or in our Hospice, and some are no longer with us. Every one of them made an impact on us, and we hope we’ve been able to make a similarly positive impact on them.

We believe that everyone facing a life-limiting illness in our community should have the opportunity to live well for as long as possible, and that their friends and family should be supported after they’re gone. Because we believe that every individual’s journey matters.

It costs us £4 million to provide our services each year, and we receive less than 25% of that from the government. The kindness and generosity you show year after year by donating, visiting our shops or taking part in an event really does make a huge difference to local people at their most difficult times. Thank you again.

From everyone at The Hospice of the Good Shepherd.”