Tesco is said to be planning to launch a new range of discount supermarkets looking to rival Aldi and Lidl.

Britain's biggest supermarket chain, which has several stores in Chester, is reported to be developing a separate brand to match the German budget retailers to win back some market share, our sister paper Birmingham Mail reports.

The cheap-and-cheerful methods employed by the German stores will be introduced at the new, budget-friendly supermarkets.

These include keeping a reduced amount of stock, displaying goods on pallets, and multiple barcodes so customers can get through the checkouts more quickly.





(Image: Nick Ansell/PA Wire)

The sales tactics used by Aldi and Lidl cut costs for storage, transport and staff, meaning prices can be kept low.

Tesco, which has a 28% share in the UK grocery market - compared to Aldi's 6.9% and Lidl's 5% - has not yet commented on the report.

Both German stores began life aiming to provide cut-price products to families on lower incomes, but have since earned a big customer base among better-off people.

Aldi recently knocked Waitrose off the top spot in an annual supermarket satisfaction survey.

It was placed first in the in-store category in the survey of 6,800 shoppers who were asked about their experience of shopping for groceries both in-store and at online supermarkets over the previous six months.

Marks & Spencer was placed second, while Lidl was third, with Sainsbury's placed bottom of the in-store survey.