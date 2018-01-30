Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young Chester FC fan who is battling terminal cancer will lead the Blues out at Wednesday night’s youth team match against Gateshead.

Eleven-year-old Cameron Rowley who is battling an extremely rare form of cancer has been a life-long supporter of Chester FC and is looking forward to being mascot at the youth team game which is being hailed as a fundraiser following last week’s announcement that the club is in dire financial difficulties and in need of £50,000 to stay in business .

Cameron, from Ellesmere Port, was diagnosed with desmoplastic small-round-cell tumour (DSRCT) – a very rare and aggressive form of cancer - in April 2015 after being taken ill during a family holiday to Mexico.

Since then Cameron, who attends The Oaks Primary School in Ellesmere Port , has undergone chemotherapy and surgery to remove the tumours at Liverpool’s Alder Hey Children’s Hospital followed by radiotherapy treatment at Clatterbridge Hospital in Wirral.

Sadly, despite this treatment Cameron’s condition is now terminal and his parents Bren and Jacqueline have stopped any further treatment to allow Cameron to focus on enjoying his life as much as he can with family and friends.

Cameron’s dad Bren Rowley said: “Cameron will be there as mascot and to help save his beloved Chester FC.

“Lets get behind Calum (McIntyre) and all the boys this Wednesday (January 31).

“Get down to the ground and make some noise and don’t forget to throw a couple of quid in the bucket.”

The club is hoping for a huge turnout at tomorrow night’s National League U19 Alliance Cup match which is a chance to see the club’s future – and help the club’s immediate future.

Chester FC youth team boss Calum McIntyre added: “We are really proud to invite Cameron to be our mascot on a massive night for us and everyone at the football club.

“His story is tough to read and he is an unbelievably strong young man. He is from a lovely family and we are looking forward to making him a part of our group on Wednesday evening.”

Kick off is 7pm on Wednesday night (January 31) and the Blues Bar and club shop will be open prior to the start and during the match.

Entry to the match is free but supporters are being encouraged to make a donation on the gate to the Blues' cause.