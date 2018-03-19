Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There's no sign of the cold weather going away just yet as The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice until tomorrow (Tuesday, March 19).

Forecasters predict temperatures could drop to minus 6 during the night, with the weather turning cloudy and colder as evening sets in.

There are likely to be wintry showers during the night as well as a widespread frost, with a yellow weather alert in place from 7pm tonight and 9am tomorrow.

But there's good news as the majority of Tuesday is set to be full of sunshine, although still chilly, with a maximum temperature of 8°C.

As for Wednesday, it will start off dry but rain is expected in spells throughout the rest of the week.