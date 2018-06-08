Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two teenagers had to be rescued from a crane after climbing 150 feet above the ground.

Cheshire fire and police crews were called to the Hunter Street building site in Chester city centre at 10.20pm on Thursday night (June 8) where student accommodation is under construction.

Chester resident Olly Harris, who took a photo of the scene, said there was a large police and fire crew presence.

He said: “The first image with the lights on has one of the men climbing down inside the crane frame, you can see the small green blob that is his t-shirt, just under the lights.”

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said it dispatched a fire engine and aerial appliance from Chester Fire Station plus the Rope Rescue Unit from Lymm.

A spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to a construction site in Hunter Street, Chester, following reports of two people 150ft up a crane. The aerial platform appliance and the rope rescue unit were used to rescue the two 18-year-old boys. Firefighters used an internal raking ladder and the aerial ladder platform to bring the two to safety. They were then handed over to police.”