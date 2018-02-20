Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to the third man to die as a result of a collision on the A41 near Tattenhall earlier this month.

Rear seat passenger Josh Clayton, 19, passed away on Friday, February 16, nine days after the crash which also killed Darryl Smith, 29, and Sean Broomhall, 24.

The men were travelling in a silver Audi A3 when the accident happened outside Dragon Hall Business Park about 1.15pm on Wednesday, February 7.

All three were from the Wistaston area of Crewe .

A 39-year-old woman, who was driving a blue Peugeot Partner van, was airlifted to hospital but has since been released from hospital.

A statement released by Josh’s family said they were ‘heartbroken’.

It read: “We are absolutely devastated and heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful boy Josh. He was a larger than life character who was loved by everyone he met.

“He was adored by his three young brothers, Louie, Rory, and Jack and he loved each of them dearly.

“Josh fought for nine days after the accident but unfortunately passed away on Friday around 2.50pm. During those nine days his close family was by his bedside day and night along with a seemingly never ending stream of visitors including his extended family from Chongi MMA (mixed martial arts).

“This was a devastating accident which resulted in three young men losing their lives. Josh loved spending time with Darryl and Sean both in and out of work. We’re also thinking of their friends and family at this very sad time.

“We would like the pay tribute to the doctors and nurses from the critical care unit at Aintree University hospital who worked tirelessly to save Josh’s life. Each and every one of them were amazing and we can’t thank them enough for their effort.

“Josh was surrounded by his family until his very last heartbeat. But in all of our hearts he will live forever.”