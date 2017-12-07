Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Teenager Lucy Jones is heading to Africa just months after she was left temporarily paralysed when she broke her back at a Chester trampoline park.

Lucy, from Northop in Flintshire, became paralysed down her left side when she broke a vertebrae leaping from the Tower Jump at Flip Out.

The 19-year-old underwent emergency surgery at The Walton Centre in Liverpool followed by months of gruelling physiotherapy.

Now the former Mold Alun School pupil says her ordeal has made her appreciate the quick medical treatment she received.

Miss Jones, who works as a dental nurse at Oasis Dental Care in Flint, is heading to Tanzania in Africa to carry out treatment and train health care workers.

She said: “When I broke my back I was taken to the Walton in Liverpool and they were so good with me that when this came up and I read people have been waiting eight years with massive swellings and I was operated on within 10 hours I wanted to do it.

“I was so grateful and normally you just take these things for granted but it made me realise that others are not as lucky.

“I want to do more to help other people now.”

(Image: Robert Parry-Jones)

Miss Jones was injured back in January while at the trampoline park with friends as she leapt from the tower jump into a sponge pit, which has since been voluntarily closed by the company.

She told our sister publication the Daily Post : “My friends phoned the ambulance because I was screaming with pain like they had never seen before.

“I can deal with pain but that was just unbearable. I couldn’t breath, I couldn’t think of anything.”

It was initially believed Lucy had suffered some muscle damage, and she was taken to the minor injuries unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

(Image: Chester Chronicle)

She said: “As soon as I had an X-ray they rushed me across to the major unit.

“I was in Chester for about three hours but as soon as they looked at my X-ray they got me to the Walton in an ambulance straight away.”

She says the left side of my body was completely paralysed.

“I couldn’t use my leg and when I was having reflex tests there was nothing from that side.

“I think because I was in so much pain I didn’t realise what was going on,” she said.

(Image: Robert Parry-Jones)

Doctors managed to reverse the paralysis during surgery, and was able to regain movement over a six month period.

She said: “I had physiotherapy for about six months which was really tough.

“I still get back pain obviously with work and stuff being a dental nurse.

“The most difficult part was being stuck in bed when I was seeing everybody else out enjoying themselves.”

She is now back in work and set to fly out with charity Bridge2Aid for three weeks, but needs to raise £1,500 for the trip, for which she has set up a JustGiving page .

Her role will see her train local health care workers in the provision of emergency dental treatment, while also helping to carry out treatments needed.

A spokesman for Flip Out Chester said: “Since opening a year ago around 700,000 people have visited Flip Out Chester and we have an excellent safety record.

“Safety is our number one priority and we strive to ensure that everyone who visits can enjoy all of the activities in a safe environment.”