A Willaston mother has spoken of her pride after her daughter overcame a serious diagnosis to secure a place at her dream university.

Rachel Youds, 18, has overcome more challenges than most teenagers applying to university this year after she did well in her A-Levels despite being diagnosed with Crohn’s disease in December of last year.

Now thanks to her perseverance, she is off to the University of Liverpool to study history having achieved two Bs and a D in her A-Levels, despite initially expecting to have to resit another year.

Her mum Angie said that at the time of her diagnosis, Rachel had just started in the upper sixth form at Brine Leas school and despite being extremely ill and having to undergo invasive treatment as the year went on, thanks to the support of her friends, family and the staff at Brine Leas she managed to secure her place.

Angie said: “They said to her to still apply even though she might not get to go this year, but she got into the University of Liverpool to do history.

“We genuinely thought that she would be resitting the year at Brine Leas, and we were all crying on results day.

“She has an amazing support network of friends around her to help in any way they could. She’s just proven beyond doubt to me that she can cope with anything.”

Rachel herself said that at times it had been very difficult to manage her condition, especially not being able to do things like go out with her friends that other 18 year olds do.

However she added that all of her effort had been worth it and that her exam results made her realise that her going to university was “meant to be”.

She said: “I tried to get better and do the best I could. It was quite exhausting and overwhelming.”

She also praised the support of her friends during such a difficult time, adding: “They were always on speed dial, and always stopped doing what they were doing if I needed them to.

“I was shocked and a bit overwhelmed (on results day). It was so deeply rooted in me that I would not get there, especially with that university.”

Rachel also started a blog after opening up to her friends about her condition, which she said had also been a great source of support and added that she had received many positive and supportive messages from other people.