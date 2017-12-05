Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage motorcyclist has been left battered and bruised after a car ran over her foot, before its driver fled the scene.

Cheshire police have launched an appeal to trace the male driver of the BMW which injured 19-year-old Courtney Burgess as she waited on her moped at traffic lights in Ellesmere Port last week.

Courtney was on Westminster Road just after 5pm on Wednesday (November 29) when her bike cut out, so after checking there were no other vehicles around, she got off and started to walk the bike to the pavement.

"All of a sudden this new black BMW came out of nowhere and drove straight into me," said Courtney, who lives in Ellesmere Port. "I was screaming for him to move his car off my leg so he reversed and at that moment my boyfriend Stu caught me and carried me over to a bench.

"He went back to move the bikes off the road and as soon as my moped was out of the way the man got in his car and drove off," she said.

Courtney, who uses her moped every day to travel to work at the Shell Garage in Vicars Cross, was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital following the incident and has been left with a bruised leg and severe cuts to her foot.

She and her family are now desperate to trace the driver and are appealing to the public for any witnesses who may have seen the incident to come forward.

Cheshire Constabulary is also encouraging anyone with more information to contact them.

A spokesperson said: "Police were called by ambulance at 5.05pm on Wednesday, 29 November to reports of a road traffic collision on Westminster Road involving a black BMW car and a motorcycle.

"The rider of the motorcycle was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

"Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident 727 of November 29."