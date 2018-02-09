Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager is fighting for his life following a collision in which two young men were killed on the A41 near Tattenhall.

The 19-year-old, named locally as Josh Clayton from Crewe , was a rear seat passenger in a silver Audi A3 when it was involved in a collision with a blue Peugeot Partner van outside Dragon Hall Business Park on the A41 Whitchurch Road.

The accident happened about 1.15pm on Wednesday (February 7).

Sadly, as a result of the collision, the driver and a front seat passenger from the Audi, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Named locally as Darryl Smith and Sean Broomhall, also from Crewe – they were said to be best friends.

The teenager was airlifted to the regional trauma centre at the University of Aintree Hospital in Liverpool where his condition is currently described as critical.

A 39-year-old woman from Flintshire, who was driving the Peugeot, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital where she is currently in a stable condition.

Sergeant Andy Dennison, from Cheshire police, said: “Enquiries in relation to this incident are ongoing and as part the investigation I’m keen to hear from anyone with any information in relation to the collision.

“I’d also like to hear from anyone who believes that they may have seen either of the vehicles travelling on the A41 prior to the collision taking place. At the time of the incident the Audi was travelling southbound towards Broxton and the Peugeot was travelling northbound towards Chester.

“I’m particularly keen to hear from any motorists with any dashcam footage of the vehicles travelling prior to the collision.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 432 of 7 February 2018. To submit dashcam footage to police click on this link.