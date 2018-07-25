Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An 18-year-old will appear in court today facing sexual assault charges against a number of women in the Upton area.

George Watts, of Pensby Avenue in Upton, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted sexual assault.

The charges arise following a police appeal for information regarding an incident on Wednesday, July 11 when a woman was walking along Bache Drive when a man caught up with her from behind and inappropriately touched her.

George Watts will appear at Crewe Magistrates Court this morning (July 25).