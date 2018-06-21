Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The hugely popular Teddy Bear’s Picnic at Cholmondeley Castle is back for its eighth year on Sunday, July 8.

Elsa and Belle will be performing and mingling with their young fans; the ever-popular Punch and Judy shows are always a firm favourite; there will be owl displays and activities from the Cheshire Wildlife Trust, face painting and glitter tattoos, traditional fete games like hook-a-duck and splat-the-rat, a bear hunt and more, including the all-important bouncy castle!

The Wingate sports coaches will be getting little ones moving with fun activities throughout the day including parachute games and obstacle courses. More attractions are being added daily.

The Cholmondeley Castle Tea Rooms will be open and serving a delicious selection of home-made cakes, sandwiches, snacks and hot and cold drinks and we have a stunning spot set aside should you wish to bring your own picnic.

Proceeds from the Teddy Bear’s Picnic 2018 will go to The Wingate Centre in Wrenbury which provides recreational activities and respite holidays for children with disabilities.

Catherine Cook, marketing and fundraising manager at the Wingate Centre, said: “We are really looking forwards to welcoming families along to Cholmondeley Castle for the eighth annual Teddy Bear’s Picnic.

“Don’t forget to bring your teddy!

“This is a major event in our fundraising calendar and, as a very small team that relies on the generosity of our local community, I’d like to thank everyone who gets involved, from the families who enjoy the day to our fantastic volunteers who make the Teddy Bear’s Picnic the success it is.

“We simply could not run this event without them.”

Julie Wilson, who works for Bakkavor in Nantwich, regularly volunteers for the Wingate Centre and says: “Holidays are important to everyone, so knowing that these special children are having a break in the beautiful Cheshire countryside is a great inspiration for me to volunteer.

“The centre is in such a lovely setting, I love just being there, volunteering in any capacity, whether it be supporting during the busy holiday season or helping to run one of the special event days like the Teddy Bear’s Picnic.

“It’s a great feeling knowing myself and my colleagues can help to raise money for this fantastic place.

“I will continue to help as long as I am able and they’ll have me!”

Catherine said: “Anyone interested in volunteering at the Teddy Bear’s Picnic should contact the Wingate Centre on 01270 780456. We’d be delighted to hear from you!”

Tickets are on sale now, online at www.thewingatecentre.co.uk , at the Wingate Reception and, thanks to the support of local businesses, in Bizzybods Boutique in Nantwich, Co-op Food in Readesdale Avenue, Crewe and The Card Market in Whitchurch.

Mandy Platt, owner of BiddyBods, said: “I am delighted to support the Wingate Centre’s Teddy Bear’s Picnic this year and help them to raise much needed funds.

“The Wingate Centre is our Charity of the Year this year because of the incredible work they do making a positive impact on the lives of children with disabilities in the local area and beyond.”

Get a free child’s ticket given with every full price adult ticket (£7) purchased in advance. On-the-gate prices are £7 per adult and £4 per child. Under threes and teddy bears are free.