Sixteen people from a gym in Chester will be rowing the English Channel to raise funds for the Hospice of the Good Shepherd .

The rowing team from Warrior Strength and Conditioning in Saltney will be taking on the 56-mile challenge on Friday, May 4.

The journey from Ramsgate to Belgium is predicted to take the team of nine men and seven women between 18 and 20 hours

In the past members of the gym have taken part in other fundraising events including a 24-hour sled push, three peaks challenge, 12-hour kayak challenge along Chester canals and a 100-mile bike ride.

If you would like to support the team and make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/simeon-haughton2 .