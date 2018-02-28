Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The pop-up shop that swiftly replaced Chester's much-loved Disney Store has now closed its doors - prompting much speculation about what its replacement might be.

Temporary novelty toy store Hawkin's Bazaar opened on Foregate Street two months before Christmas, shortly after the popular Disney Store closed after more than a quarter of a decade.

But although it proved a popular choice for shoppers during the festive season, its future was short-lived as the store closed its doors just a week ago, and the premises remains listed to let for £280,000 a year on property retail site Barker Proudlove.

The departure of the Disney Store was a big blow to many shoppers in Chester, although the news that it will return in the form of a pop-up shop in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre this spring has helped soften the blow.

But dozens have been speculating on the Chester's Biggest Community Noticeboard Facebook page about what might eventually go in its former home, and it's obvious that whatever it is will have a great deal to live up to.

Beckie Dancer said: "Anything other than a restaurant or coffee shop or chain store," while Christian Quick called for the return of the Warner Brothers store which preceded the Disney Store.

The Disney Store is coming back to Chester

Niki Griffiths suggested a Lego store and James Rowley thought the premises would make a good homeless drop off shop.

Other suggestions included Poundland, Home Bargains, a pot hole victim rehabilitation centre, an old fashioned tea shop, Selfridges and Urban Outfitters.

And there were also calls to turn the shop into a new nightclub or the return of former strip club Platinum Lounge.

What do you think should replace The Disney Store? Tweet us at @chesterchron.