A traditional weekend of rural crafts and fayre will make the perfect family day out this August bank holiday.

The event complements the new Field to Fork story at the farm at Tatton Park which opened this summer to national acclaim.

During the weekend skilled local craftsman will demonstrate fascinating rural farming practices such as dry stone walling and traditional spinning.

Visitors can also meet Tatton’s rangers to learn more about the park’s wildlife as well as lots of rare breed animals including the chicks in the hatchery.

There’s a farmyard full of fun including the chance to have a go at plate spinning, riding a uni-cycle at the circus skills workshop and taking part in traditional games such as the three-legged race and tug of war.

Morris dancing and songs from a local theatre company will appeal to all ages and on Sunday local sheepdog trainer Richard Heath will entertain with his working sheep dogs.

The farm is set in a corner of the park know as Tatton Dale and was, in its heyday, at the heart of the vast Egerton estate, feeding family, guests and staff at the mansion.

Visitors will be able to take a step back in time to meet some of the characters who lived and worked there including Aunt Mary making butter in her cottage as well as the recently restored mill and machinery in action.

The farm’s old traction engine has also been repaired and visitors will be able to see it running during the weekend as well as meeting the farm animals such as Molly the rare middle white pig and her seven cute two week old piglets.

Traditional stalls selling local produce from companies including Stanway pies, Great Budworth ice cream, Darlington’s jams and Haughton honey will complement the fun and on Monday the Northern Piping Band will accompany the activities.

Farm manager Jayne Chapman said “This weekend provides a packed programme of summer farmyard fun with events for everyone to enjoy from sheepdog demonstrations to uni-cycle riding and piglets to homemade ice cream.

“It’s a unique celebration of Cheshire’s country heritage and everyone is welcome.”

The traditional country weekend at the farm takes place on Saturday, August 25, Sunday, August 26 and Monday, August 27. Normal opening times and charges apply. Visit

http://www.tattonpark.org.uk for details.