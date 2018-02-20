Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children in the Tattenhall Rainbows group are now budding builders after being treated to a special VIP visit to a Redrow development to learn about housebuilding.

The group of 18 girls, aged between five and seven, have been learning about construction as part of gaining their science, engineering and construction badges.

And when Redrow launched its Tattenhall Community Fund last summer, the group’s Girl Guiding leader Louise Gibson thought Redrow would be the perfect company to go to for some support.

“I applied for some funds for the Rainbows so we could buy the badges as well as some materials for making things like unicorn slime and marshmallow houses,” she said.

“In addition though, we were offered a visit to our local development which was just brilliant.

“The children were shown around the site, getting to see all the various stages of a house being built.

“They were absolutely enthralled and couldn’t stop asking questions.

“They were particularly amazed at how long the housebuilding process takes and how many people are involved.

“They’ve worked out that it’s about 30 people working on each house so they’re going back to school to arrange building a house per class!

“They loved the visit, they’ve all come away wanting a job in science or construction.”

The housebuilder set up a community fund of £5,000 for the Cheshire village at the end of last summer and invited local causes to apply for a proportion of the funds.

The lucky recipients were 10 local community groups, including the Tattenhall Rainbows who were given £75 cash for the project materials as well as being offered the chance to see for themselves how Redrow homes are built.

Redrow’s north west sales director Jason Newton said: “It was an absolute pleasure to host the Rainbows at our Meadow Brook development in Tattenhall.

“It’s fantastic to see young girls with such enthusiasm about construction and engineering – well done to all of them for getting their badges; perhaps we now have a few future Redrow employees among them too.

“Redrow leads the housebuilder field in terms of the percentage of apprentices and trainees we employ and we have more female trainees than the industry average.”

The girls were each given a high visibility vest and a drawstring bag and were treated to some snacks as part of their visit.

“They learnt so much,” Louise added. “The visit has really piqued their imagination and they’ve loved all the activities we’ve done, so we’re really grateful to Redrow for hosting us and giving us the cash we needed to bring it all together.”