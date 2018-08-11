Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Cheshire’s top attractions has launched its brand new off-road mini Land Rover adventure ‘Rocky Road’.

The Ice Cream Farm, based at Tattenhall , near Chester , says the new feature, for children aged three to 10, is the first in the North West.

Behind the wheel of a mini Land Rover, youngsters can travel along muddy paths and splash through puddles as they look out for ‘wild and exciting things’ along the way.

There is also a beginners’ section where little drivers can build confidence and test out their brakes.

Rocky Road replaces the current ‘Scoop JCB’ activity.

General manager Katie Lewis said: “Rocky Road is the ultimate adventure for a broad range of kids. The mini Land Rovers not only look realistic but also provide tons of fun. Whilst we were sad to see Scoop go, Rocky Road is set to become a firm favourite with everyone.”

The new attraction has been created in partnership with course designers Mini Safari World.

Its launch coincides with the return of the Rocky Road flavour chocolate ice cream, with marshmallows, biscuit pieces, chocolate pieces and a chocolate ripple.

It’s not just the mini Land Rover adventure that’s new at The Ice Cream Farm this summer. ‘Betty Butterscotch and Friends’ are putting on toe tapping, special performances at the brand new theatre, The Playhouse, which run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout the summer holidays.

For more information or to book tickets for the 35-minute, interactive performances, visit the website .