Tattenhall Cricket Club has pitched its fundraising just right after scoring a donation from Redrow Homes.

When Redrow launched its Tattenhall Community Fund last year, the junior chairman at the club, Ray Hunt, applied for funds to pay for shirts and caps for all of its teams.

Redrow happily obliged and gave the club £1,280 to pay for all the kit needed.

Ray explained: “Tattenhall Cricket Club runs junior cricket for the U9s up to the U18s and we were keen for every player to be able to wear the same branded shirt and cap to help create a team identity across the club.

“However, these things don’t come cheap!

“We’d asked parents to help us with our fundraising and they had given us half of the funds needed.

“We’re thrilled that Redrow helped us with the remainder and we’re delighted with the result, the kit looks fantastic.”

Redrow’s community fund of £5,000 was set up last year to provide support to local causes and groups close to its Meadow Brook development in Tattenhall.

A total of 10 community groups were chosen to receive funding, including the cricket club.

Jason Newton, sales director for Redrow Homes (NW), added: “We’ve had some fantastic results by helping various local groups in Tattenhall.

“The cricket club is just one of the causes that really complemented what we wanted to achieve in the community.

“Redrow is keen to help create thriving communities wherever we build so supporting a local sports club that enables young people to stay fit and healthy, socialise and learn how to be part of a team is a perfect way to do that.”