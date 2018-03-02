Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A business owner from Tattenhall will be undertaking an intense 100-mile Elephant Trail Run in aid of Chester Zoo’s research into curing deadly elephant virus EEHV.

Nigel Wood, who founded south African yoga and fitness apparel brand ‘Shakti Shanti’, will run the gruelling course across the Eastern Cape between March 2 and 4.

Adequate mental and physical preparation is of utmost importance to each runner, as the mountains, valleys and terrain are extremely difficult to navigate.

Nigel is fundraising for Chester Zoo’s invaluable research into fighting EEHV – a deadly virus that affects young elephants globally.

Following last year’s attempt at the ‘ultra-run’, which saw Nigel clear 100km of non-stop running, he will be attempting the course again following extensive marathon training.

(Image: UGC)

Nigel said: “I can’t really describe the challenge of the hills in Addo.

“There are rivers and streams to navigate, not to mention 15,000 ft. of climb to traverse in the dark.

“All proceeds raised on my Just Giving page will go to Chester Zoo’s critical research into combating EEHV, an excellent cause which aims to save countless elephant lives.”

Originally founded in Cape Town in 2012, Shakti Shanti, meaning ‘power and peace’, specialise in high quality yoga and active-wear that balances natural materials with striking yet functional design.

Following the arrival of its first UK boutique in Tattenhall and online shop in summer 2017, the brand now ships to customers internationally and is set to become a yogi’s favourite.

To donate to Nigel’s Just Giving, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nigel-wood-addo18.