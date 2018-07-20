Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tattenhall Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Senior Section all came together to race for life.

A staggering amount was raised with the total being £1,955 with every penny going to Cancer Research UK.

Eighty girls from the age of five up to 18 all laced up their trainers and set out to do the course at Tattenhall Recreation Club, with Rainbows asked to complete one mile while the older girls all aimed to achieve 5k (just over three miles).

To make it even more exciting and challenging, many set their own personal challenge to complete the course such as kicking a football as they did it or dancing through the laps. Some of the youngest Rainbows were even determined not to be outdone by the older girls and did over double what they were expected to do and completed the 5k.

A much deserved medal was presented at the end.

Rainbows leader Louise Gibson said: “It is really nice for the girls to come together and remind themselves of the journey they take when they do girlguiding and how, by working as a team, we can achieve a huge amount.”

Guide leader Claire Harris added: “It was a wonderful opportunity for the community to see what a fantastic and strong group we have, whilst raising such a fantastic money for a brilliant cause.”