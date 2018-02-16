Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The new Made in Italy restaurant is yet another reason why it’s cool to live in Hoole .

The spacious and airy dining venue has just opened in Faulkner Street in place of the former Co-op store.

And it’s brought to you by the same family behind the successful Italian restaurant La Fattoria at 25 Lower Bridge Street in Chester city centre , which must surely bode well.

There is delicious selection of Italian salads to start as well as a choice that features olives, ravioli, mussels and garlic bread with cheese.

Pizza dishes include marinara (‘The original seafood pizza’), the 4stagioni with ham and mushrooms and capricciosa with ham, eggs and artichokes.

There are pasta dishes galore with a menu featuring old favourites like spaghetti bolognese and lasagne but also linguine gambero rosso, with red king prawns, orecchiette e broccoli, with Italian sausage and garlic, and a risotto special.

For dessert, why not try cocco ripieno (coconut shell filled with coconut ice cream), chocolate soufflé or homemade cheesecake?

The licensed bar features a good selection of Italian wines whether red, white or rosé as well as an impressive cocktail menu, prosecco and Champagne. There are beers, ciders, spirits, soft drinks, teas and specialist coffees.

General manager Luca Dettori said of Hoole’s latest culinary offering: “The restaurant Made in Italy offers a very professional service and at the same time a very friendly approach to our guests because the target is trying to bring them to Italy in all senses.

“We’ve chosen Hoole and specially 25\27 Faulkner Street because it’s an artisan street and that’s what we are...food, service and cultural artisans. Furthermore, we think it’s a very elegant neighbourhood with very friendly people.”

Despite the family connection with La Fattoria, Luca stresses the menu, service and environment are distinctive and different at each location.

■ Made in Italy opens at noon and the kitchen closes at 10pm. The restaurant is closed on Tuesdays.