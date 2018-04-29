Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Taste Cheshire teamed up with the Royal Cheshire Show to help promote the Red Tractor brand and highlight the food and drink sector throughout the county.

Taste Cheshire CEO Stephen Wundke said: “We are delighted to be working with the Cheshire Show, this has been one of the county’s premier events for a very long time and we didn’t need much encouragement to help them tell the farm to fork story and to champion local produce.

“It is at the very core of everything Taste Cheshire stands for and we believe this integration between our two companies can only be good for the industry.”

Taste Cheshire will be running adult cooking masterclasses hosted by their development chef Emma Shawcross with up to 12 adults cooking at regular sessions during the day.

The classes are free and the bonus is you get to eat the food you prepare.

Taste Cheshire are also running kids cooking classes for those aged four-10 where, under the supervision of the Academy of Culinary Arts, children can learn about how to create simple dishes and enjoy tasting different foods.

This will be housed in the Agri Centre where the show tells the full story of how the process begins on the farm and the stages throughout the production process.

Agri-Centre manager Stuart Yarwood said: “We created the Agri-Centre to help people follow the production process from the calf, the cow, the milk, the butter, the cheese and the ice cream and as a farmer, I’m unashamedly proud of how we produce our food in the UK, with The Red Tractor standards for everyone to enjoy and even more proud that we are working with Taste Cheshire to complete the story. It is a terrific development for 2018.”

Taste Cheshire general manager Briony Wilson said: “We have so many quality Cheshire producers as members and the chance to showcase their products under the Red Tractor banner and teach people all about cooking and food values is a special buzz for us.

“Each day we will have a small selection of our members on show who will also explain how they produce their quality food and drink and why they love what they do. It is going to be a great couple of days.”

Executive director of the Cheshire Agricultural Society Nigel Evans believes this is the start of an important linkage.

“We have championed the Cheshire farmer since 1838 and to now be able to work with the retail end of the chain and show real joined up thinking across the county is something very special.

“I hope that we can build on this year’s offer and that people see just how good true Cheshire produce is and how it gets on to your plate and in your fridge.

“It’s an exciting year for us and with some good weather it really could be quite special.”

The Cheshire Show takes place on June 19 and 20 with tickets available on line now by going to www.royalcheshireshow.org