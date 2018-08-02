Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police investigating an attempted raid on a cash machine in Tarvin have arrested a man in relation to the incident.

A 30-year-old from Stockport was arrested at 6am today (Thursday, August 2) at Manchester Airport on suspicion of burglary following the attack on an ATM outside the Co-op in Tarvin on Monday, April 2.

Police were called to the scene on Bypass Road in Tarvin just before 4.30am to find the offenders had tried to take the machine and although they fled empty handed, had caused a significant amount of damage.

The arrested man is currently in police custody and is assisting officers with their enquiries.