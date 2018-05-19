Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Tarporley woman is setting out to help people chase their dreams and transform their lives.

Irene Remelie, 40, who lives in Tarporley with her husband Dan and their two children, is a self-made success story having achieved all her personal life goals.

Despite working hard from a young age, the youngest of six children, she was never overly qualified yet secured her own radio show, became a TV presenter and a public speaker and owns an international business which helped her create the life she wanted.

Irene has also recently become a best-selling author.

Time To Wake Up – Your Life is Calling made it to number one in her category on Amazon.

Her next step is to inspire others. Irene will now be running online training courses, day courses and one to one guidance.

She’s also in contact with local schools with a view to inspiring children.

Most of this followed after a near death experience in an accident which, in Irene’s words, she called her “wake up call”.

Not long before her accident, Irene had spiralled into a desperate situation and had almost lost the will to live, frustrated with life, going around in circles and heading into a marriage breakdown.

After the incident, because she had broken both her knees and her ribs, she was literally house bound for a year.

She couldn’t do much but what she did do was take steps to evaluate her life and take drastic action to make it better.

In that time Irene read many books and researched all ways in which she could improve her life by mind-set.

Irene said: “Most often people only truly contemplate where their life is heading when faced with a situation they think they have no control over.

“For me, nearly losing my life made me start living it to full capacity instead of just plodding along and accepting what is.

“I now believe no matter where you’re at, anyone can achieve whatever they put their mind to.

“In a society where more and more people seem to be suffering from depression I want to help people see that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”