Tarporley is marking this year’s First World War Armistice centenary with a significant community project.

‘Tarporley Remembers 2018’ will see a series of special events being held throughout the year.

Three life-size ‘Silent Soldiers’ featuring the ‘Tarporley Remembers 2018’ banner have now been installed in the village – at Burton Square, the Community Centre and the junction of Nantwich Road and the A49 – to remember the Tarporley soldiers who gave their lives in the Great War.

The next event on March 18 will feature 61 symbolic silhouettes, which represent the 61 men and boys from Tarporley who are listed on the village war memorial, being processed down the High Street at 4.45pm, before being seated in pews at St Helen’s Parish Church.

Other significant events include:

● A Memory Walk – launching in May, residents and visitors to the village can take a stroll ‘off the beaten track’, in the woodland area next to St Helen’s Church, Tarporley, learning some personal stories about Tarporley’s First World War experience

● A summer food and drink festival, Tarp Fest, hosted by The Swan and other Tarporley establishments, between June 22 -24

● Living Memories – local actors will appear in the village to tell the stories of Tarporley WW1 soldiers and those they left behind

● Remembrance Day Service – at St Helen’s Parish Church, featuring many village groups and a parade

Tarporley Remembers 2018 is raising money for Tarporley War Memorial Hospital, which was founded in memory of the Tarporley soldiers who died in the First World War. Anyone interested in attending events, volunteering to help, or sharing historical information can contact the team on any of the details listed below.

The project is supported by Tarporley Parish Council, St Helen’s Parish Church, Tarporley Royal British Legion and Tarporley War Memorial Hospital, together with many other local organisations.

It is being co-ordinated by villagers Emma Hunter and Victoria Williams.

You can find Tarporley Remembers 2018 on Facebook and Twitter, or email tarporleyremembers2018@gmail.com or call 01829 310 212.