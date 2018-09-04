Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Elderly residents are fighting to keep their homes as a review is carried out into the future of their retirement complex.

People living at Oathills Lea sheltered housing in Tarporley, run by Weaver Vale Housing Trust, say their health is suffering because of the uncertainty.

Vacant flats are not being filled indicating a decision may already have been taken.

Residents and relatives have started a petition with villagers encouraged to sign it at a stall outside Tarporley Baptist and Methodist Church from 10am this Saturday (September 8).

A letter has also been sent to The Chronicle, Eddisbury MP Antoinette Sandbach, the parish council, borough councillor Eveleigh Moore Dutton and local shops for display.

The letter reads: “This is an SOS. We are the residents of Oathills Lea Retirement Complex Accommodation in Tarporley and we would like it to be known that we are very worried and very angry.

“We were informed three months ago that the future of the building is being ‘reviewed’ by Weaver Vale Housing Trust. (So was the home in Helsby, but that is now closed).

“We were told that we would be kept informed as to what was going on, but we haven’t heard a word. It is so cruel to do this to us all, to leave us in suspense.

“Some of the residents’ health is suffering because of this. There are twenty-four flats here but when a flat becomes empty it is not being filled.

“At the moment only 12 are occupied, the other rooms are not being made available. When enquiries are made they are being told that there are none available! We feel we should take some form of action before it is too late, and maybe lose our homes. We are all so happy here, we are like family. If the building is closed, we will all be split up and sent to Winsford, Northwich, or who knows where.

“Some of us recently sold our homes to move to Tarporley to be near our family, now we have no idea what will happen to us in the future. Most of us have lived all or most of our lives in Tarporley.

"The doctors, chemist, hospital and shops are on our doorstep. We are settled and very happy here and do not want to move.”

The letter adds: “There is no other accommodation for the elderly in the village – at the moment anyway, and will it be affordable if that happens? – and neither will there be for the next generation. We know the building needs updating and rewiring, but surely that would be preferable to closing the building.”

A Weaver Vale Housing Trust spokesman said in response: “As part of this ongoing review, we have met with residents of Oathills Lea to seek their views on the accommodation and facilities at the scheme, to see whether they meet the modern standards expected by our current and potential future customers, and ensure they are fit for the future.

“We are grateful for all the feedback we have received from residents so far, and all this information is being included as part of this review. We are currently holding all vacant flats in the scheme while this review takes place – which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

“We have and will continue to encourage Oathills Lea residents to come to us with any queries they may have. We are also meeting with the arish council and are happy to have regular conversations to address their concerns.”