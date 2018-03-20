Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum-of-two is rising to one of the UK’s biggest sporting challenges and is hoping to inspire others to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Diana Bridger, who lives in Tarporley with her partner Gary and his son Jake, will tackle the Virgin Money London Marathon . She is calling on other runners with a confirmed place in this year’s event to join her and raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The 52-year-old hopes that together they will raise funds for research in the prevention and treatment of the disease.

Diana only took up running in 2013, but has raised more than £39,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Her family has been deeply impacted by cancer.

At the end of 2006 Diana lost her sister Margaret aged 42 to bowel cancer. Margaret left four young children. Just four weeks later, Diana’s dad, Tony, died aged 69 from bile duct cancer.

And in 2015, Diana’s brother, Dennis died of lung cancer aged 52.

Diana was guest of honour and set participants on their way at Race for Life at Chester Racecourse in July 2017.

Diana, who works for Lloyds Banking Group in Chester, and has sons Michael and Lee and a grandson called Leon, said: “The Virgin Money London Marathon is one of the most famous running events in the world and I’m thrilled to be taking part for the first time.

“The training has been gruelling at times, but knowing the money raised will help beat cancer sooner definitely keeps me going. I can’t wait to get to the start line and crack on!”

On Sunday, April 22, Diana will run 26.2 miles to raise money for Cancer Research UK. She has already raised an incredible £7,000 and is hoping to raise £10,000.

Diana will join around 40,000 people including Olympic athletes and fun runners taking part in the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon.

Last year, Cancer Research UK’s marathon team raised £1.4million to fund vital research.

Running the London Marathon isn’t the only way to support the charity; Cancer Research UK has a wide range of running events for all abilities, including half marathons and 10ks for men and women, as well as the women-only Race for Life 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Pretty Muddy events.

Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Cheshire Jane Bullock said: “It’s thanks to the support of people like Diana that we are able to research kinder, more effective treatments for cancer.

“Anyone who already has a place in the Virgin Money London Marathon can still join our fantastic team of runners. Or if you are inspired by Diana’s experience, why not try one of our other runs or sporting events.

“Every day, around 41,700 people in the North West are diagnosed with cancer. Everyone who pulls on their trainers for Cancer Research UK will know every step they take brings us closer to winning the race against the disease.”

To sponsor Diana, visit fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/dianas-giving-page-4 .