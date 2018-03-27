Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tarporley High School students Holly Steward, Georgia Fellows and Anna Crayston will be walking the 34-mile Sandstone Trail to raise money for their Camps International volunteer trip to Ecuador in the summer of 2019.

Camps International was founded over 15 years ago. During this time over 22,000 volunteers have completed over 80,000 weeks of volunteering helping to change the lives of over 103,000 people living in rural communities such as Ecuador.

But before their travels, each student needs to raise £4,000. The girls are working hard on a variety of fundraising activities such as car boot sales, car washing, quiz nights and raffles. Mornflake Oats Limited based in Crewe have kindly donated £50 to support Holly Steward’s fundraising.

The core objectives of the four-week expedition are to undertake projects in order to raise educational and living standards in deprived local areas. Over 50% of the local community in Ecuador live below the poverty line.

The three students will be helping to build schools, plant trees in the Amazon Rainforest, protect endangered species’ habitats and remove plastic and other pollutants from the Pacific Ocean coastline. Their volunteer work will help local people and their children living in deprived areas towards a better future by alleviating some of the day to day issues being faced.

The 34-mile walk will take place on April 7 and 8, and promises to be challenging for the three students.

The students are determined to help underprivileged children and contribute positively to the environment.

If you would like to sponsor them, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ecuador2019sponsoredwalk .