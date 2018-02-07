Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Year nine students from Tarporley High School & Sixth Form College heard a testimony from Holocaust survivor Ernest Simon as part of a visit organised by the Holocaust Educational Trust (HET) on Thursday, February 1.

The testimony was followed by a question and answer session that enabled students to better understand the nature of the Holocaust and to explore its lessons in more depth.

The visit is part of the Holocaust Educational Trust’s extensive all year round Outreach Programme, which is available to schools across the UK.

Headteacher Jason Lowe said: “It is a privilege for us to welcome Ernest Simon to our school and his testimony will remain a powerful reminder of the horrors so many experienced.

“We are grateful to the Holocaust Educational Trust for co-ordinating the visit and we hope that by hearing Ernest’s testimony, it will encourage our students to learn from the lessons of the Holocaust and make a positive difference in their own lives.”

(Image: UGC)

Chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust Karen Pollock MBE added: “The Holocaust Educational Trust educates and engages students from across the UK, from all communities about the Holocaust and there can be no better way than through the first-hand testimony of a survivor.

“Ernest’s story is one of tremendous courage during horrific circumstances and by hearing his testimony, students will have the opportunity to learn where prejudice and racism can ultimately lead.

“At the Trust, we impart the history of the Holocaust to young people, to ensure that we honour the memory of those whose lives were lost and take forward the lessons taught by those who survived.”