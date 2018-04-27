Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Cheshire head injury charity is looking to take its fundraising a fairway over its target with a charity golf day at one of the county’s finest championship courses.

Head Injured People (HIP) in Cheshire, based at the Countess of Chester Hospital, is holding its first charity golf day at Macdonald Portal Hotel, Golf & Spa, in Tarporley on June 28.

HIP in Cheshire provides information, social events and mutual support to people who have a brain injury, their families and carers.

The group runs a monthly meeting for its members in Ellesmere Port in Trinity Church in Whitby Road.

The golf day is being sponsored by Chester-based solicitor firm Birchall Blackburn Law and supported by former European Champion and BBC Radio 5 Live pundit, Andrew Murray.

Andrew says: “It’s always a pleasure to work with local charities and HIP in Cheshire do a lot of fantastic work for people with life changing head injuries.

“It’ll be a great day of golf for a very good cause.”

Quentin Underhill, partner and head of serious injury with Birchall Blackburn Law, says: “We’ve seen the difference HIP in Cheshire makes to people’s quality of life.

“If the charity wasn’t here to help, hundreds of families and friends across Cheshire would be isolated and alone trying to cope with severe neurological conditions.”

A sudden brain injury has many causes, such as an accident, stroke, tumour, infection or disease, and the consequences are complicated, unpredictable and unique to each person.

There can be severe cognitive, behavioural and physical changes that impact on the victim, family and friends.

HIP in Cheshire helps head injury survivors - their family, friends and carers - and aims to stop loneliness, isolation and improve quality of life.

Lisa Forbes, charity co-ordinator for HIP in Cheshire, says: “We really need the support of the region’s golfers.

“It’s a wonderful day out on a magnificent course and we can’t think of a better way to help people within our communities who are often just forgotten.

“The money we raise during the golf day will go directly into helping those families devastated by a sudden brain injury.”

The Corporate Golf Day will be held on Thursday, June 28, with an 18-hole shot gun start followed by a two-course evening dinner, goody bag and prize-giving event.

There are also on-course sponsorship opportunities for the ‘Longest Drive’ and ‘Nearest the Pin’ prizes if any local businesses and organisations would like to further support the charity’s important work.

Enter a team of four players for £350 per team.

Anyone can enjoy the evening meal for just £20 per person and there is discounted overnight accommodation with the Macdonald Portal Hotel, Golf & Spa.

To book a place or just to find out more information please call 01244 650 522 or email info@hipincheshire.org.uk.