Motorists are warned about a tanker fire on the M53 near Ellesmere Port this afternoon.

North West Motorway Police tweeted the information about 3.30pm today (Monday, May 14).

Officers have closed the northbound exit slip road of the motorway at junction seven, near the Overpool area of the town.

The post stated: "This is due to a tanker on fire. Fire and police dealing. We will keep you updated."

Police have just tweeted the following update: "Fire have now assessed the tanker on fire and the road closure will for the time being be put in place and remain for approximately 30 - 45 minutes. This is to cool the tanker down as it is fully loaded with fuel and for your safety. Delays expected."

Travel website Inrix reports 'slow traffic' due to the blaze.