A Chester girl has been awarded a scholarship to attend a part-time theatre school for a year with The Stage newspaper, which is the oldest and most prestigious performing arts publication in the UK.

Lois Donaway, age nine, has been selected as the winner in a recent competition and will be awarded a year’s free tuition, which equates to more than 100 hours of exceptional performing arts training worth up to £800.

The scholarship is in association with part-time theatre school Razzamataz Chester, which is part of a national network of schools that have been offering scholarships with The Stage since 2010.

This wonderful opportunity gives all children the chance to join in because all that is required is a love of performing arts regardless of formal training.

Participants had to send in a simple two-minute video highlighting what they can do from the Razzamataz curriculum. That could be anything from a musical theatre song or dance, a drama piece, a pop song or street dance.

For Lois’ winning entry, she decided to perform two songs to show off her singing talents. The judges were particularly impressed with the way she performed to the camera and really showed how much she wanted to win!

Winning The Stage scholarship has been a huge confidence boost for Lois and means that she has the opportunity to experience all the forms of performing arts that Razzamataz offers.

Lois said: “I’m so happy I’ve won this scholarship. Being from a small village, there are not a lot of opportunities in musical theatre, so I’m so excited to have won this scholarship so I can improve my skills and meet some new friends with the same interests as me.”

Razzamataz Chester are currently working towards a performance for the Chester Marathon and their Christmas show.

For details visit www.chester.razzamataz.co.uk .