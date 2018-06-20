Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The world’s number one tribute to Take That is making a rare appearance in Ellesmere Port for a spectacular show on Friday, June 22 at The Whitby Club.

Rule The World are the only Take That tribute to have been given the nod of approval by Gary Barlow himself, and have appeared on ITV’s Daybreak as well as The Graham Norton Show.

The band has performed at many prestigious events around the world.

They’ve performed at a private party for Coldplay and their management team featuring many celebrity guests.

They have also performed with the cast of ITV1’s Emmerdale and have been very fortunate to travel the world playing large outdoor festivals in Barcelona, Germany, Austria, Ireland and more.

Their show features a string of the band’s newest hits as well as all of the classic hits from the 1990s that propelled the band to worldwide fame.

There will be live support from local musicians Chelcee Beaven and Tim White earlier in the evening as well as a DJ to close the night.

Tickets are £10 in advance and available at www.smceventsuk.co.uk/tickets or from the Whitby Club box office on 0151 200 7050.

You can pay on the door for £15.

This is the last event from SMC Events before the Ellesmere Port Summer Jam festival which is taking place on Whitby Park from July 27-29.